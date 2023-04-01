BSF foils arms dropping bid by Pakistani drone

Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) fired and chased away another Pakistani drone that flew into the Ramgarh sector last midnight.

An official spokesman said on Saturday that alert BSF troops foiled a drone attempt by Pakistan on the international border (IB).

“A blinking light was observed at around 12.15 am on the IB in the night in the general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it was forced to go back.”

The area was being searched thoroughly, the spokesman added.

It is worth mentioning that the BSF also foiled a drone attempt by Pakistani agencies a few days ago.

Pakistani agencies have been supporting various terrorist outfits to drop arms, ammunition, ready to explode IEDs, sticky bombs, narcotics and Indian currency for terrorists on this side of the IB through drones.