Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected a nearly 170 metres long tunnel beneath the international border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu that the force said was built by Pakistani agencies to push trained terrorists into India.

The Inspector General of BSF ( Jammu Frontier) NS Jamwal said on Saturday that the tunnel was detected beneath the fence at the IndiaPakistan border. The tunnel starts from Pakistan and ends on the Indian side in Samba.

We were getting inputs about the existence of a tunnel in Samba area and a special team found the tunnel on Friday. The mouth of the tunnel was reinforced with sandbags that have markings of made in Karachi, Pakistan… The tunnel could not have been dug without concurrence of the Pakistani Rangers who guard their borders and intelligence agencies, Jamwal said.

Following inputs about existence of the tunnel, the BSF started a special anti tunneling drive all along the IB of Jammu region. A BSF patrol while carrying out in-depth scanning of area, detected a tunnel approximately 25 feet deep and about 3 to 4 feet in diameter in the Indian territory near the border fencing in Galar area. About 10 Pakistan made sand bags with marking of Shakargarh/ Karachi factories were also found at the mouth of the tunnel.

The tunnel opening is located around 170 metres from IB on Indian side in the field of a local farmer. The tunnel’s origin is in Pakistan territory near their “Gulzar” border post close to the IB.