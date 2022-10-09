BSF-BGB Maitree volleyball match

As part of its series of events under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised a friendly volleyball match with BGB at BOP Sabroom, South Tripura.

The aim of the event was to promote comradeship and sportsman spirit among the troops, to create a friendly environment amongst the border population living on both sides of the international border and to take the relationship to a new height, said the BSF in a press note on Sunday.

The volleyball match was played between BSF and BGB on October 8 in the presence of BGB and BSF officials and other prominent and influential personalities of area, villagers and representatives of the local administration.

Lt Col Sohel Ahmed, Commanding Officer 40 BGB and Lt Col Md Hafiz-Ul–Rehman, Commanding Officer 43 BGB along with BGB players and other officials were present during the event. From the BSF side, Lala Krishna Kumar Lal, Commandant and AK Yadav, Commandant along with other officials witnessed the event.

The BSF said that the event was conducted to encourage and strengthen the friendly ties between two great nations – India and Bangladesh and the two elite border guarding forces – BSF and BGB. It was a special day as players of the two neighboring nations got an opportunity to showcase their talent and show the world that true and strong sportsmanship can straighten the bondage of friendship further ahead.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and medals to the participants by Lala Krishna Kumar Lal, Commandant, BSF. He also extended a token of thanks to the entire BGB delegation and all others who assisted in conducting the event and participated to make the event a grand success, said the BSF in the statement.