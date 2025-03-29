BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 announced: Pass percentage at 81.11 % | EASY STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULT

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday officially announced the BSEB Class 10th Board Examination results 2025, with a pass percentage of 81.11 per cent.

Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma were the combined toppers with an impressive 489 marks (97.80 per cent).

This year, more girls appeared for the exams than boys, and the total number of successful candidates has crossed 12 lakh. As many as 15,000 students scored above 80 per cent.

Out of the total students who passed the exam, 4,70,845 secured a first division, 4,84,012 secured second division, and 3,07,792 obtained a third division. As many as 123 students, includimg 63 boys and 69 girls, were among the top 10 rank holders.

How to Check Your BSEB 10th Result 2025

Students can check their BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Exam Results online by following the below steps:

1. Visit the official websites matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com

2. Click on the “BSEB Matric Result 2025” link on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and click on Submit

4. The BSEB Class 10 result will appear on the screen

5. Download the results and take a print out for future reference

Advertisement