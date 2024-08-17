Brutality against Kolkata doctor: Shimla residents to hold silent midnight protest march

Angered over the Kolkata doctor rape and murder, Shimla Collectives as a mark of protest have decided to hold midnight candle light vigil in Shimla.

Shimla Collectives is a group of people in Shimla from various backgrounds actively working for environmental conservation.

The group has expressed deep concern and sorrow over this incident and has decided to organize a midnight candle light march on the intervening night of August 19-20 at 12 am at the historic Ridge.

This event is intended to protest the brutal rape and murder of a medical student in Kolkata and to advocate for ensuring women’s safety in public spaces, as well as their freedom to move about without fear.

Former Deputy Mayor Shimla Tikender Singh Panwar said here on Saturday that the incident not only marks a significant stain on our social morality, but also compels us to reflect on how women’s safety can be better ensured.

This vigil will be a peaceful and symbolic demonstration aimed at raising awareness in society and demanding justice, he added.

Urging everyone to join this event and express their dissent and opposition to this heinous crime, he said that it is crucial for all of us to unite and raise our voices on this extremely important issue.

“There is an urgent need for changing the patriarchal systemic positioning that we have seen for centuries in our society,” he said, condemning the mindset of the people who say that women should be back safe in the homes after 6 pm.

“The decision of silent midnight vigil is to reclaim the public spaces and make streets safe for women 24×7.It is not the women who have to be hidden, but the consciousness that has to be hit,” he said.