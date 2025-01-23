BRS turned Cong MLA warns Revanth govt

BRS turned Congress MLA Danam Nagender has trained the guns on his own government for the demolition work carried out to clear pavements in Hyderabad ,saying that governments run by bureaucracy don’t survive. A day after some establishments on pavements in Chinthal Basthi area of his constituency Khairtabad were demolished , he warned that governments which work under bureaucracy often get a bad name.

He also called out the officials for being selective about demolition and challenged them to start the exercise from Old City area. The minority dominated Old City area is the citadel of AIMIM.

Yesterday, Nagender had opposed the demolition in his constituency. He had even threatened to sit in front of bulldozers to stop the demolitions. He was particularly upset that the officials had not kept him in the loop though he is the local MLA. Today, the dissident MLA reminded how Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is currently abroad ,had intervened when the eatery run by a poor woman, Kumari aunty was being demolished at Madhapur last year.

“If Kumari Aunty’s stall was allowed, same should be applicable for other vendors in city,” said the annoyed MLA.

He went on to add, “If the officials are given complete freedom, those governments will not survive. The officials are troubling the poor who do their daily business in the name of demolitions. I cannot stand by and watch if injustice is done to the people of Hyderabad. Wherever the people of Hyderabad face hardship, I will be there.”

Nagender was the first BRS MLA to join the Congress following the defeat of K Chandrasekhar Rao in the 2023 Assembly elections. He also fought as Congress candidate against G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad constituency but lost the Lok Sabha elections. The turncoat MLA has not been comfortable by the demolitions undertaken by Revanth Reddy government and has criticised the HYDRA in the past too.