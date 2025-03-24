Chaos in Assam Assembly: Dy Speaker attacked by Cong MLA amid protests

The Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Monday as state minister Pijush Hazarika accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of physically assaulting Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

Calling it an “insult to the Assembly and the Constitution,” Hazarika condemned the alleged attack and termed it unconstitutional and unacceptable.

Taking to his official X handle, Minister Hazarika stated, “Congress MLA Nurul Huda physically assaulting the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker, ALA, Dr. @DrNumal, is not only a condemnable act, it is also a direct insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.”

He further asserted that the Assam Legislative Assembly is a sacred democratic space, and such actions go against the values of Assam and Bharat.

The incident comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, primarily Congress and AIUDF, inside the Assembly premises.

On Monday, opposition legislators staged a protest, condemning the alleged aggressive behavior of BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. Kurmi reportedly attempted to physically attack opposition members during a heated debate on March 21, using abusive language and threatening further violence if interrupted.

Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, condemned Kurmi’s actions, describing them as unprecedented. He demanded strict action, emphasizing that while interruptions during debates are routine, resorting to physical violence crosses a line never before seen in the Assam Assembly.

During the protest, Congress legislators donned black shirts as a mark of dissent, while AIUDF members carried bamboo structures, symbolizing their opposition to Kurmi’s actions.

Security personnel had to intervene to prevent the structures from entering the Assembly premises. The situation forced Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the House for 10 minutes to restore order.

The opposition’s anger stems from what they perceive as the Speaker’s failure to take timely action against Kurmi, raising questions about impartiality and fairness in handling unruly behavior from ruling party members.

In response, the Congress has demanded that the Assembly release footage of the incident to ensure transparency and accountability.

The back-to-back in Assam, with opposition parties accusing the ruling BJP of encouraging hooliganism within the Assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, has strongly defended Kurmi and condemned the alleged attack on the Deputy Speaker.