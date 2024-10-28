BRS slams Telangana govt for imposing Section 144 ahead of Diwali

The opposition BRS on Monday slammed the Telangana government after gatherings of more than five people, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings were banned ahead of Diwali celebrations, even as the police commissioner clarified it was not a curfew.

City police commissioner C V Anand said it was routinely done across the country after a notification was issued by his department to maintain public order. However, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to remove fences, but now imposed curfew.

Hyderabad police commissioner Sunday night issued the notification imposing section 144 and banning gatherings, protests, rallies in any spot other than Indira Park, Dharna Chowk. This prompted queries on the social media platforms and commissioner of police, Anand posted on ‘X’, denying that any curfew has been imposed.

“This is just to clarify that this notification has nothing to do with the Deepawali festival celebrations. There are some other groups of people who are planning various types of agitations, surprise raids on secretariat, CM’s residence, DGP office, Raj Bhavan etc.

“We have intelligence about it and this notification is to give legal backing to any police action in arresting such elements or detaining them. This is very routinely done by police all over the country depending on the need. This is not a curfew as some are falsely claiming.” said Anand.

Various handles of Hyderabad Police clarified time and again that the ban was purely due to operational aspects and not related to Diwali.

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao slammed the government for the notification issued during festive season, wondering if ‘baraats’ (marriage processions) will be allowed by the police.

He said, “In Punjagutta, at the mutton shop near Meridian restaurant some150-200 customers are always present there. Should the business be run or not? This is the marriage season, people will take out baraat in Hyderabad. Are all these banned? The chief minister said he will remove fences, instead he has imposed curfew.”

Digital activist Srinivas Kodali noted that such a long prohibition was already in place in Jainoor in Asifabad where communal tensions had flared up more than a month ago and the internet was shut down for 50 days.

“These prolonged orders disturb people’s lives,” he observed.