BRS leaders invite Rahul Gandhi to witness Telangana “wreckage” ahead of Hyderabad visit

Accusing the Congress of wrecking Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday invited Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to visit Lagacharla village, where the government was allegedly forcefully acquiring land, and Kancha Gachibowli, where it had indiscriminately felled trees.

Ahead of Gandhi’s visit to Hyderabad, Rao took to his X handle to invite him to several spots across Telangana. This included Lagacharla village, where recently the police and local administration were indicted for violating the human rights of landowners unwilling to part with their land.

The list also included Kancha Gachibowli, where the government was pulled up by the Supreme Court for felling trees and driving out wildlife. Rao also mentioned the demolitions carried out by HYDRA for the Musi rejuvenation project.

The BRS leader further highlighted the deaths of Gurukul students due to food poisoning, farmer suicides, and the SLBC tunnel collapse. He wrote, “I hope you have a ‘wonderful’ time hearing about the wreck your party brought onto my state, Telangana.”

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha also invited Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad Central University (HCU) to witness the destruction allegedly wrought by the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government through the removal of green cover.

She slammed Gandhi for “conveniently” invoking Rohith Vemula’s name to divert attention from the current state of HCU.

Gandhi had earlier written to the Congress chief ministers of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, urging them to stop caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions by enacting legislation in Rohith Vemula’s name. Vemula had committed suicide at HCU while protesting against caste discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi today attended the Bharat Summit and released the “Hyderabad Resolution,” condemning terrorism in all forms, including nations that support terrorism, and calling for a fight against far-right leaders and autocratic governments undermining democracy and curtailing freedoms.