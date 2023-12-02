BRS exudes confidence, Congress upbeat before counting in Telangana

A day ahead of counting for the assembly elections in four states, the BRS exuded a quiet confidence of emerging as a single-largest party in Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao getting a hat trick for the third consecutive term.

The archrival Congress, on the other hand, took to some serious muscle flexing, flying in Karnataka PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar, apparently to keep its flock of MLAs safe from poaching by the ruling party. All the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Congress.

Counting for the 119 seats is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

While the Congress approached the EC to prevent any last minute misadventure by the BRS government to pay off big contractors the social media team of the BRS today posted photographs of chief minister’s residence – Pragathi Bhavan being painted, claiming “Pragathi Bhavan getting ready for the third term of Hon’ble chief minister KCR Garu!”

Even DK Shivakumar’s claim that their candidates have been contacted was dismissed by the BRS leader Srravan Dasoju who said, “He says KCR is in touch with their legislators. That means he himself is admitting that the BRS will become the single largest party. Shouldn’t Shivakumar who ensured the paid exit polls results be at least committed to it?”

He went on to advise DK Shivakumar to focus on Karnataka and said that BRS will emerge as the single largest party and will not require any support from other parties.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila of YSRTP who did not contest the election and instead supported the

The Congress said in the last two terms KCR had bought 45 people’s representatives including 40 MLAs, 4 MLCs and one MP. Sharmila said instead of poaching this time KCR should accept the public referendum and quit the backdoor politics.

The 40 MLAs poached by KCR in the past were primarily from the Congress and TDP but also included YSRCP, CPI and BSP. She pointed out that if BJP does not want to be bracketed with BRS it must not support KCR in forming the government. She also posed with a suitcase modelled on the “KCR kit” which is gifted to pregnant mothers with “Bye bye KCR” written on it.