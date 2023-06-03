BRO to clear snow from Amarnath pilgrimage route by 15 June

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will by 15 June complete snow clearance and other restoration works of the track leading to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir. The pilgrimage to the mountain shrine will begin on 1 July.

The basic scope of work involves snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all foot bridges, fixing of hand rails and construction of breast walls.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) on Saturday visited Baltal and Chandanwari and inspected the progress of work on both the Yatra Tracks. DGBR was briefed in detail by chief engineer Beacon on the status of various tasks being undertaken by BRO and the envisaged completion plan before the commencement of the Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, DGBR commended the work force of Project Beacon for the restoration work being executed on the tracks. He assured everyone that despite the loss of precious time due to inclement weather during April and May, the tracks will be made available to the Civil Administration by 15 June as desired. He also informed that the restoration works for further improvement of the tracks will continue even after the completion of Yatra this year to facilitate better quality tracks for subsequent years.

BRO will rise to any challenge and live up to its ethos of “We Will Either Find Way or Make One”.

Yatra track from Baltal to Holy Cave was maintained by PWD (R&B) and the one from Chandanwari to Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority. These tracks were handed over to BRO in September last year for further maintenance and upgradation.

The snow clearance work, using plant machinery, commenced on both the tracks from Baltal and Chandanwari in the last week of March this year. Concurrent to the progress of snow clearance of the tracks, additional plant equipment and manpower were employed for other restoration works. As on date, eight dozers, excavators and almost 1,100 labourers are working on the tracks.

Though unprecedented snow and rain in the higher reaches in Kashmir during April and May has slowed the progress of work, the BRO is committed to completing the task in time.