BRO containers save lives as 46 workers rescued from avalanche; PM Modi calls Dhami

Eight containers stationed at a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village, ahead of Badrinath, proved to be lifesaving shelters for workers trapped in an avalanche on Friday.

The 46 rescued road construction workers took refuge in these containers when the glacier slid down onto the Badrinath-Mana Road.

According to state disaster management officials and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the rescued workers had sought shelter inside the BRO containers placed along the road where the avalanche occurred.

Rescuers managed to locate five of the eight containers buried under the snow, successfully saving 46 workers.

Unfortunately, four others succumbed to their injuries and shock. Dhami stated that rescue teams are making every effort to locate the remaining three containers, as five more BRO workers are still missing.

“There were eight containers in the affected area, from which BRO workers were rescued. Five have been located, and efforts are underway to find the remaining three under the thick snow and glacier debris,” said the CM.

“Army sniffer dogs have been deployed, and three teams are conducting intensive patrolling. Additionally, a Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) has been ordered from Delhi to assist in tracing the buried containers,” Dhami added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called to inquire about the rescue operation and the ground situation.

“The Prime Minister is monitoring the situation himself and has assured all necessary support from the Centre. He also inquired whether additional central agency assistance was required for the rescue efforts,” Dhami added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have also been in constant touch regarding the rescue operation.

Dhami expressed concern over heavy rain and snowfall in the avalanche-hit area, which spans nearly 20 kilometers. The accumulation of six to seven feet of snow has raised fears of further avalanches in the coming days.

In light of this, the Chief Minister has directed the Chamoli district administration to relocate other workers in the area to safer locations. The State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department will soon issue an advisory on this matter.

A total of 55 BRO road construction workers were trapped under the massive avalanche triggered by a glacier collapse near the Indo-China border village of Mana.

A joint rescue operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, BRO, and the Indian Air Force, supported by six helicopters, successfully saved 46 workers, while four lost their lives due to extreme cold.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has instructed state disaster management officials to restore communication networks in villages cut off due to heavy snowfall.

Additionally, he has ordered the immediate restoration of electricity supply to five blocks in the region that have experienced a complete power outage over the past two days.