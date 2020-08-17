Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a 180-feet bailey bridge in Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand in less than three weeks despite frequent landslides and heavy rains, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

“The 50-metre span concrete bridge was completely washed out on July 27, 2020 when cloudburst hit the area and the nallas and rivers were flooded. This caused a mud flow of tremendous force. There were many casualties also due to landslides and the road communication was broken,” it said.

The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and setup to construct the bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport parts to the site from Pithoragarh amidst frequent landslides and heavy rains. The bridge was successfully completed on August 16, 2020. This has led to accessing flood affected villages and has connected Jauljibi to Munsiyari.

The connectivity will bring relief to about 15,000 people in 20 villages. The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of 66-kilometre road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari. Local Member of Parliament Ajay Tamta had expressed his concern about the worst affected isolated villages of Lumti and Mori at 25-kilometre from Jauljibi where maximum deaths had taken place. This bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages.