British tourist rescued by Ladakh police

A 55 years old British tourist, Harry Dominic Whitehead was in a swift operation rescued by the Kargil Police from the Parkachik Glacier where he skidded into a gorge, the Police said on Saturday.

Police said that Harry was visiting the Parkachik Glacier in Kargil where he met with an accident after falling into a gorge. He made a distress call to the ERSS helpline number 112. Upon receiving the call, the ERSS operator promptly relayed the information to the Police Control Room at Kargil, which further directed it to Police Station Panikhar.

A police team from the police station Panikhar immediately swung into action and, with the assistance of volunteers from Farool Parkachik, successfully traced and rescued the injured tourist after a strenuous effort.

The rescued tourist expressed his gratitude and appreciated the Ladakh Police for their swift and effective response, which played a crucial role in saving his life. Harry expressed heartfelt appreciation for the prompt action and efficiency of the Indian emergency system.

After being rescued, the British tourist said “These people, the police and the volunteers, were amazing. I really thought I was in serious danger, but the way they responded made me feel safe. I am satisfied with 112 – no issues at all,” he added.

The visa of Harry is expiring on 10 July, police added.

It is worth mentioning that the Ladakh Police, in both Leh and Kargil districts, under the guidance of the DGP Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, has in the recent past undertaken several operations to rescue domestic and foreign tourists trapped in snow at different places.

The weather in Ladakh, particularly during the winters remains unpredictable and tourists get caught in heavy snowfall as a result of which their vehicles get struck in snow in remote locations. However, the Ladakh Police have come to their rescue even during inhospitable climatic conditions.