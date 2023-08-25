British anchor ‘don’t come for foreign aid’ gets back ‘give our kohinoor back’ barb from netizens

Internet users criticized a British anchor for requesting that India repay the £2.3 billion in foreign aid that Britain gave to India between 2016 and 2021. Any nation, according to him, that has the resources to travel to the Moon, is self-sufficient. Users of X, the platform once known as Twitter, did not take his statement lightly. In response, they demanded the Kohinoor and the $45 trillion that it is believed that Britain stole from India during its colonial control.

Announcing the arrival on the moon’s dark side, Patrick Christys of GB News said, “I would like to congratulate India on this achievement. In addition, I’d want to extend an invitation to India to repay the £2.3 billion in foreign aid we gave them between 2016 and 2021. Additionally, we are planning to send them £57 million the next year. Don’t you think the British taxpayer should keep that money? Giving money to nations that have space programs is inappropriate. The general rule is that you shouldn’t approach us with your hand out if you can afford to launch a rocket to the dark side of the Moon.

The UN was then used by the British anchor to claim that although India has the fifth-largest economy in the world with an annual GDP of over $3.75 trillion, it also has the biggest percentage of the world’s destitute. He questioned, “Why are we paying to help Indians who are in poverty when their own government won’t bother?”

Advertisement

Angry X users clapped back and yelled for the Kohinoor to be given back. Many also highlighted a study from Columbia University Press that estimated that Britain took $45 trillion out of India during its colonial era. The report’s author, economist Utsa Patnaik, claimed in a book of essays that the British Raj and the East India Company spent $44.6 trillion (or £9.2 trillion) between 1765 and 1938.