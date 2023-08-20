Chandrayaan-3 Mission Moon soft-landing LIVE Telecast: How, where, and when to watch

Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious Moon mission is all set for a blockbuster soft landing near the lunar south pole region on August 23. If successful, India will be the first country in the world to land a probe on the little-explored south pole of the Moon. Ahead of the scheduled landing attempt of Chandrayaan 3’s Lander Vikram, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Sunday thanked the people of the country for their good wishes and announced a live broadcast of the highly anticipated event.

The ISRO also asked schools and other educational institutions to take part in the event by organizing live streaming of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on the Moon and showing it to their students and faculty members.

How, where and when to watch Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on Moon

The event of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on the Moon will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023. According to ISRO, the live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO’s Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.

The mission objectives of India’s Chandrayaan-3:

According to the ISRO, the mission objectives of Chandrayaan 3 are to “demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface” and conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the Moon. Also, demonstrating rover roving on the less explored south pole region of the Moon is another key objective of Chandrayaan 3. If successful, India will be only the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to land on the Moon. Russia’s second Moon mission Luna 25, which was supposed to attempt a soft landing near the south pole region of the Moon on August 22 crashed while performing a lower orbit manoeuvre on Saturday.