BRICS Parliamentary Forum condemns terrorism, calls for collective action: RS Dy Chairman Harivansh

The 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum has adopted a declaration strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and emphasising the need for collective action against this global menace. The forum, which concluded on June 5 in Brasilia, Brazil, brought together representatives from BRICS countries to discuss pressing issues, particularly terrorism.

The Indian delegation was led by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, along with a high-level parliamentary team.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said that the declaration has expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism, deeming them criminal and unjustifiable regardless of motivation, location, or perpetrator.

Advertisement

BRICS parliamentary forum includes India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. BRICS Grouping’s new members include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt joined BRICS in 2024 while Indonesia joined the bloc as a full member on January 6, 2025.

“In its final declaration, the BRICS countries have agreed that we must fight terrorism collectively. They condemned the terrorist incident that took place on April 22 in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India, and emphasised the need to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism through joint efforts.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured,” said the declaration.

The BRICS Parliamentary forum also “agreed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, rejecting double standards in countering terrorism and emphasising the need for joint efforts to combat this threat.”

The declaration also reaffirmed the commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens.

“We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing, and safe havens. We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism, and reject double standards in countering terrorism,” members resolved.

The forum emphasised that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with national and international law.

India has now officially taken over the chairmanship of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, to be hosted in New Delhi in 2026.