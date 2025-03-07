Breaking barriers at 60: Woman banker embraces biking adventure

At 60, Shruti Nandkeolyar is not just riding a bike—she is rewriting the rules. A veteran banker and a champion of digital innovation, Shruti has spent her life breaking barriers in the corporate world. But her spirit of adventure doesn’t stop at boardrooms and banking solutions; it roars to life on the open road, where she finds her true sense of freedom.

With the guiding philosophy, “Thoughts become things; think good ones,” etched strongly in her mind, Shruti entered the world of bike rides recently.

Advertisement

At 60, she made the decision to take control of the handlebars, proving that passion has no expiration date. “The desire to break free from societal expectations and live life on my own terms. I want to prove that age is just a number and that it’s never too late to pursue your passions. The thrill of the open road, the rush of adrenaline, and the sense of freedom that comes with biking are exhilarating experiences I’m eager to explore,” said the biker during a candid conversation with The Statesman.

Advertisement

From childhood, Shruti was fascinated by the thrill of motorbikes, yet societal expectations and life’s responsibilities pushed that dream aside. Stating that growing up, she was often labeled as delicate and dainty, Shruti said that she refused to be boxed in.

She fought for her place in sports, conquered her brother’s heavy bike, and never let expectations define her. While she dabbled in biking throughout her life, it wasn’t until 2017 that she truly embraced it. Her moving to Delhi introduced her to the world of Iron Horrses, a bike riding academy, and with the support of her trainers, Uttam and Aishwarya, she refined her skills.

Talking about her biggest supporters, Shruti credited a group of three fellow female bikers whom she has lovingly dubbed ‘The Trio.’ She said that the trio- Jagmeet Dhodi, Geeta Batra, and Pawi Sandhu- welcomed her as one of their own, proving that age and enthusiasm know no bounds.

“I wouldn’t have made it this far without the unwavering encouragement of my TRIO girls. They have been my biggest cheerleaders, constantly motivating me to pursue my passion and chase my dreams,” she said.

While some raised concerns about her decision, Shruti’s family stood by her unwaveringly. Speaking lovingly about her mother-in-law, Beena, the enthusiastic biker said, “She not only encouraged me but also saw her own dreams reflected in my endeavours. Her unwavering support and excitement were palpable, and I could see the sparkle in her eyes each time I returned from a ride.”

Standing strongly in Shruti’s journey is her husband, Rahul Nandkeolyar. Calling Rahul her vital partner in this passion, Shruti said that he accompanies her on every ride and offers words of encouragement. “Rahul’s affectionate hugs and phrases, such as ‘Kya bike chalai hai,’ further fuels my enthusiasm.”

From conquering serpentine paths in Lonavala at midnight to riding through the rugged terrains of Rajasthan, Shruti’s biking adventures have been nothing short of extraordinary. On her message to fellow women, Shruti says, “To all the women who hesitate to try something new, especially later in life, I want to say: You are never too old to start. Your age is not a limitation; it’s a liberation. You have lived, loved, and learned – now it’s time to unleash your inner strength and pursue your passions. Live your life and plunge into what you love. Be yourself.”

Shruti now gears up for her next adventure—a ride to Ladakh with an aim to conquer Umling La, the highest paved road and mountain pass in the world.