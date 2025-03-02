Breaking barriers: Female bikers debut at The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally

The 58th edition of The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally saw the participation of female bikers alongside the rumble of the timeless beauties, passing through the roads of Delhi, breaking the stereotypes and redefining what it means to be a rider in India.

The annual rally that has long been a celebration of automobile heritage, witnessed an inspiring moment as these women bikers, some seasoned and some new to the world of riding, showcased not just their machines but also their determination and zeal for the open road.

For many of them, biking is more than just a hobby, it’s a way of life, a source of independence, and a means of challenging societal norms. “I started riding about four or five years ago, moving from lightweight bikes to my first real ride. From there, there was no looking back,” said Geeta Batra, a seasoned biker while recalling her journey into the world of motorcycling.

Another rider, who has been riding a motorcycle for the last four and a half years, shared how biking has become an inseparable part of her identity. “The emotions I feel on my bike, freedom, confidence, and empowerment are unmatched. Many women want to pursue this passion but don’t know where to start. We have formed a group where they can find guidance and support,” stated an IT professional Akansha Raghav.

The group that has grown significantly, now actively encourages women to take up biking. “Men in our group are not here to pull us down; they are our promoters. Society often discourages women from pursuing unconventional passions like biking, but we are proving that there’s nothing a woman cannot do,” asserted Raghav.

One of the most inspiring riders was a 60-year-old former banker, Shruti, who took up serious biking after retirement. “As a child, I was told I was delicate, and that stayed with me. But biking helped me prove to myself that I am strong, both mentally and physically. Now, when I ride, it’s like meditation. It’s just me, my machine, and the road,” she shared.

While some riders had the support of their families, others had to fight societal expectations. “I was lucky that my parents encouraged me, but many women are not as fortunate. To them, I say: keep pushing. Keep communicating your dreams. Change takes time, but persistence makes it happen,” Jasmeet Dhodi, one of the experienced bikers, advised.

Their participation in The Statesman Vintage Rally was more than just a ride, it was a statement. These women are not only breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated space but also inspiring a new generation to follow their passions, regardless of societal norms.

As they gear up for their next adventure, a 20-day ride covering the toughest terrains of Ladakh their message to other women remains strong: “Take time off for yourself, pursue what makes you happy and the universe will align in your favor.”