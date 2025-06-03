Brazil condemns Pakistan-backed terror in Pahalgam, reaffirms solidarity with India

Brazilian leaders have strongly condemned the Pakistan-backed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 and expressed solidarity with the people of India, reaffirming support in the global fight against terrorism.

The condemnation came during a visit by an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation currently in Brazil, which held a series of high-level meetings with senior Brazilian officials. These discussions focused on India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and the strategic significance of Operation Sindoor.

Led by Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor, the delegation emphasized that India seeks peace and prosperity for its people, not conflict, and made it clear that cross-border terrorism must end.

“A high-level All-Party Delegation led by Hon’ble MP Dr @ShashiTharoor met the Acting Foreign Minister of Brazil, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha. They thanked Brazil for its principled stand against terrorism, shared perspectives on the Pahalgam attack, and explored enhanced cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateralism, and democratic values,” the Indian Embassy in Brazil posted on X.

The delegation also met Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front and the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. Tharoor described the meeting as “very positive,” highlighting Senator Trad’s clear understanding of India’s position and his firm support.

“We emphasized that there can be no moral equivalence between terrorists and their victims. Peace must be achieved without compromising justice. Terrorism must pay a price,” Tharoor said. “Senator Trad assured us of his and his colleagues’ continued support in the Brazilian Parliament.”

Tharoor posted on X: “Excellent & highly productive meeting with Senator Nelsinho Trad… Deeply appreciate his insightful understanding & strong endorsement of India’s perspective on recent events. Such solidarity strengthens the bonds between our democracies.”

The Indian delegation also met Filipe Barros, President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defence in Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies. Barros condemned the Pahalgam attack and expressed Brazil’s support for India.

During the meeting, Tharoor reiterated India’s position: “We do not want war. We do not wish to reclaim or control Pakistan. We simply want to be left alone to focus on growth and prosperity. But if terrorism is inflicted upon us, we will respond — not with terrorism, but with the strength of our armed forces.”

He further added, “Pakistan engages in sub-conventional warfare because it cannot defeat India in a conventional war. It targets civilians. We don’t believe in terrorism, but we will retaliate if provoked.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, also part of the delegation, posted: “India and Brazil share a valued partnership across multilateral platforms. We discussed *Operation Sindoor* and collaborative efforts to counter terrorism.”

In another key engagement, the delegation met Ambassador Celso Amorim, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of Brazil, at the Presidential Palace in Brasília. Amorim, Brazil’s longest-serving Foreign Minister and former Defence Minister, held what Tharoor described as a “full and rewarding dialogue.”

“Our day in Brasília began with a meaningful discussion with Ambassador Celso Amorim. We spoke about zero tolerance for terrorism and the importance of Operation Sindoor,” Tharoor said.

Surya added, “Ambassador Amorim expressed deep support and condemned the Pakistani attack. He emphasized that terrorism is a global threat and must be addressed through collective action. Brazil stands firmly with India in this fight.”