Braj region will regain splendor of Dwapar era: Yogi

Criticising the previous governments for neglecting the development of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that projects worth Rs 32,000 crore were currently underway here, which on completion would revive the grandeur and divinity of Mathura during the ‘Dwapar era’.

Addressing people during an election rally for the upcoming municipal polls, the Chief Minister said: “Since independence, during the tenure of various governments, the corrupt and impoverished system had halted Mathura’s development.”

Pointing out that investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been received in UP through the Global Investors Summit, the CM said that with this investment, 50,000 youths are going to get employment in Braj region alone. He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate and form the triple-engine government.

The Chief Minister said: “It is my good fortune that the Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation was established by our government in 2017. By forming the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, work has been done to take forward the action plan for the overall development of this place.”

Stating that the development of Banke Bihari’s Dham will be done on the lines of Kashi, the CM said: “It is our responsibility to bring back the splendor of Barsana, Gokul, and Govardhan. This municipal election is important from this point of view.

Lambasting the previous government, the CM said: “Before 2017, people belonging to a particular party used to roam around with ‘tamanchas’ in their hands. Today the youth have tablets in their hands.”