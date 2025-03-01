BPSC TRE 3.0 successful candidates to get letters soon: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought relief to 66,800 teachers selected in the third phase of Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 3.0) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in June 2024 as he announced in Patna on Saturday that they will receive appointment letters very soon.

Apart from the 66,800 aspiring teachers, 42,918 teachers who have passed the Headmaster Exam have also been waiting for the appointment letters.

Candidates who have passed both the exams have been waiting for the appointment letter for the past several months. They have been staging demonstrations in Patna demanding early recruitment. However their protest got overshadowed by the BPSC protestors demanding re-examination of the BPSC 70th Preliminary Test (PT).

Nitish Kumar made the announcement after presenting provisional appointment letters to special teachers who have passed the Competency Examination-2.

A total of 65,716 teachers, currently working on contract, have passed the second competency examination to become regular government employees. They will receive the appointment letter through district education offices.

The Chief Minister said that over 2,17,000 applicants have been recruited as government teachers and 2,53,961 have become government teachers after passing the Competency Examinations.

With the appointment of 66,800 teachers and 42,918 headmasters, the total number of government teachers will cross the 5,80,000 mark.

Nitish Kumar asked the teachers to teach the children well so that they become professionally successful and responsible citizens. He also asked the Education Minister to keep an eye on their performance.

The Chief Minister said, “We have been working for upliftment of all sections of the society, be it Hindu, Muslim, forward, backward, extremely backward classes, Dalits or Mahadalits, with a special focus on women’s upliftment. Women have been making their presence felt in every field. A large number of women have also been appointed as teachers.”