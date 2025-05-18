Boycotting Turkey, Azerbaijan, tourists opt for alternate destinations

travel plans to Türkiye and Azerbaijan in significant numbers in the wake of their support to Pakistan during India’s recent military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, in reponse to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The shift in the citizens’ choice of tourism destination came in response to the two countries openly backing Pakistan during heightened tensions triggered by India’s strike on terrorist infrastructure in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to The Statesman, a prominent travel agency, wishing not to be named, suspended all flights and hotel bookings for Türkiye and Azerbaijan. “For Türkiye, we have seen cancellations of about 22 per cent, and for Azerbaijan, it is above 30 per cent. Last year, 3.8 lakh people travelled to either Azerbaijan or Türkiye from India,” a person associated with the company said.

The representative of the agency further said that they estimated the economic implications of this travel shift, noting, “If one were to consider a modest ₹60,000-₹70,000 per passenger spent, it equates to somewhere around ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 crore spent by Indians in these countries. Now, this money will probably come back to us in the form of these countries choosing to give their arsenals, their weaponry, to Pakistan and hitting back at them, which is why we Indians need to know where to spend our money.”

“Enough is enough! Blood and bookings won’t flow together,” Aloke Bajpai, CEO of Ixigo, asserted while announcing a suspension of all bookings to Türkiye, China, and Azerbaijan, echoing public sentiments against the countries perceived to be aligning with India’s adversaries.

Meanwhile, one of the leading travel agencies confirmed a dramatic decline in the interest in the two destinations. “Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Türkiye decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period,” the company stated.

Industry insiders suggest that this travel backlash is not only a reflects patriotic sentiment but also signals the growing influence of consumer choices in diplomatic contexts. With lakhs of Indian tourists now rerouting their travel plans, the financial impact on Türkiye and Azerbaijan’s tourism sectors could be significant.

In addition to it, EaseMyTrip’s co-founder Nishant Pitti took to X to say, “Travel is a powerful tool. Let’s not use it to empower those who don’t stand with us. Last year, 287,000 Indians visited Türkiye & 243,000 visited Azerbaijan. Tourism drives their economies. Türkiye: 12% of GDP | 10% of jobs Azerbaijan: 7.6% of GDP | 10% of jobs.”

“When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies? Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let’s spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind,” he asserted.