Borders well guarded under Modi’s leadership, claims Amit Shah

Drawing a stark contrast between the present and the 1962 conflict with China, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has successfully safeguarded every inch of its territory.

Speaking at a public rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur, Shah highlighted how past instances, such as the 1962 conflict, saw China encroaching as far as Tezpur in Assam while Nehru’s response seemed inadequate.

The Union home minister criticised Nehru’s approach, making a remark on how instead of confronting China, he opted to retreat, leaving Assam and Arunachal Pradesh vulnerable.

He emphasised that the memory of 1962 remains etched in the minds of the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on Modi’s adept handling of international affairs, Shah claimed that India responded to the Doklam standoff firmly, showcasing the nation’s resilience against Chinese aggression on the global stage.

On the development narrative of the North Eastern states, Shah highlighted the unprecedented progress witnessed since 2014. He underscored Modi’s extensive visits to the region as evidence of the government’s unwavering commitment to its growth and prosperity.

The home minister attributed the neglect of the North East to past Congress administrations, asserting that the country’s progress hinges on the development of these states.

Expressing confidence in the NDA’s electoral prospects in the North East, Shah predicted a resounding victory for the alliance.

Shah reiterated confidence in the transformative impact of Modi’s governance, particularly in Assam, and expressed optimism about the state’s journey towards becoming a developed region in the foreseeable future.