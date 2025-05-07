Border dwellers in JK shifted to safe locations amid Pak shelling

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have started evacuating people from villages in the border areas to safe locations following Wednesday’s indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan Army.

Civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) are being targeted by Pakistan.

Three civilians have been killed and atleast nine others injured due to shelling in the Uri Sector of Kashmir.

The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the situation and has ordered the deputy commissioners to immediately shift the villagers from the vulnerable areas.

The LG wrote on X; “I’ve also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!”

“Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I’m closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality”, he added.

Meanwhile, At-least nine civilians were injured and several houses damaged after Pakistan restored to heavy shelling in the Uri sector.