Boost ocean observation for climate forecasts, blue economy growth: Jitendra

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday called for strengthening ocean observation infrastructure to improve climate forecasts and unlock the potential of the blue economy, during a bilateral meeting in France with a top oceanographic official from UNESCO.

“Strengthening ocean observation infrastructure is crucial not only for better climate prediction but also for unlocking the economic potential of the blue economy,” Singh said.

Speaking with Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO, Singh expressed India’s commitment to expanding global ocean observation capabilities by both remote sensing and monitoring stations on site.

He also highlighted India’s efforts to improve scientific understanding of the Indian Ocean, particularly in the context of climate studies and monsoon forecasting.

Helgesen encouraged India to take an active role in the IOC’s global coordination efforts, particularly in areas like data sharing, ocean services, and regional observation initiatives.

The two also discussed pressing challenges facing the world’s oceans—such as sea level rise, marine pollution, and biodiversity loss—highlighting the need for stronger multilateral cooperation.

Leading the Indian delegation to the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), Jitendra Singh is currently in Nice, France. The high-level conference, being held from June 9 to 13, is deliberating on advancing global efforts for the sustainable use of oceans.

India’s participation at the UNOC3 comes at a time when coastal states are increasingly recognizing the strategic and economic value of oceans. With its extensive coastline and significant dependence on the monsoon cycle, India is positioning itself as a key player in global ocean governance, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

The conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, brings together heads of state, ministers, scientists, and civil society leaders to discuss ways to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goal 14 – to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.