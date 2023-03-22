Book on voluntary sectors in South Asia released

Indian Sub-Continent edition of the book – “Voluntary Organisations (VOs) and Rural Development in South Asia” – authored by Umakanta Mohapatra- was released on Tuesday at Utkal University Vanivihar -1986 batch mate function held here to felicitate batch mate Odisha Chief Secretary Pardeep Kumar Jena.

The affordable edition of the book was mainly meant for the students and researchers for whom the original edition was published by a global leading publisher Springer Nature of Singapore. The main content of the book was also made available to the students, researchers free of cost through Google Books. Anybody could access the free pages by typing the name of the book and the author in books.google.co.in.

The Utkal University 1986 batch met here to felicitate their batch mate Jena who took over as chief secretary of Odisha recently.

The batch mates congratulated Jena and expressed confidence that the top bureaucrat will deliver the goods in good governance in the State.

Many 1986 batch pass outs from Utkal University, Vanivihar have excelled in different fields like administration, education, industry, scientific research, social work, information technology, corporation and democratic polity. Each one of them mentioned that Sri Jena

By virtue of his proven sincerity, integrity and commitment from his student days, Jena has made trend-setting contributions towards transforming Odisha, the participants observed while taking part in the function.