Anonymous bomb threat calls kept adversely affecting flights of various airlines on different routes on Sunday.

According to police and airport sources, a Vistara flight from Bengaluru landed in Udaipur amid full emergency protocol. Authorities received a bomb threat on board the plane, thus, the aircraft was to be sent to an isolation zone at the airport for an intense search for bombs or explosive material.

Likewise, InGo flight 6 E 133 from Pune to Jodhpur was also diverted to Ahmedabad for an emergency landing following a similar threat call.

At Ahmedabad airport, the plane was subjected to security checking and a thorough search and later was flown to the destination.