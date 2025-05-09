Bomb threat to Metro stations, rails prompts massive search in Jaipur

Massive search operation was being conducted by security agencies at all metro stations and rails and in the state capital on Friday evening following a bomb threat.

An email message to the Jaipur Metro head-quarters here about the bomb blast threat created panic among the metro officials and commuters. Instantly, police, ATS, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dog squads were summoned. All metro stations, from the Mansarovar to the Badi Chaupad, were evacuated before the launch of a massive search for bombs/explosives.

The email sender, apparently annoyed with “Operation Sindoor” , has reportedly written: “Don’t mess up with Pakistan, tell your government.”

On Thursday too, a similar threat was received by the Rajasthan State Sports Council threatening to blow up the SMS Stadium. However, it turned out to be a hoax.