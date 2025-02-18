Bomb threat halts Kamayani Express at Bina junction; declared safe after search

A bomb threat was reported on Kamayani Express (11072), traveling from Banaras to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, prompting authorities to halt the train at Bina Junction in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district for a thorough inspection.

The incident occurred around noon on Tuesday when the train was stopped at platform number one of Bina Junction.

Personnel from the Bomb Disposal Squad, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police immediately arrived at the scene.

A comprehensive search operation was conducted under tight security after evacuating passengers.

Bina ASP Sanjeev Uikey stated that after an extensive search lasting over an hour, no bomb or explosive device was found.

Following clearance, the train was given a green signal and resumed its journey.