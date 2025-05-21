Bomb threat email sent to Jodhpur Collectorate; probe traces source to Tamil Nadu

The trend of bomb threat emails continues, with the Jodhpur Collectorate in Rajasthan receiving an alert on Wednesday regarding an explosive allegedly planted on the premises.

A Collectorate spokesperson said: “It was a repeat of the same pattern of threat messages witnessed in several other districts of the state.”

The email was received on the official ID of the District Collector between 11 am and 11:15 am, stating that the premises would be blown up around 3 pm on Wednesday.

The message triggered immediate action, putting the entire government machinery on high alert. Police, BSF personnel, sniffer dog squads, bomb detection units, and bomb disposal experts rushed to the Collectorate, which had already been evacuated by then.

The district cybercrime branch also began working on tracing the email’s source and analyzing other technical aspects.

Officials said cyber experts have a tentative lead on the origin of the threat email. Prima facie, it appears to have been sent from Tamil Nadu, possibly from Madurai.

On Tuesday as well, similar threat emails were received by the Collectorate in Sikar, Tonk, Dausa, Pali, Rajsamand, and Bhilwara.

However, the threat in Bhilwara turned out to be part of a mock drill conducted by authorities to assess the preparedness and efficiency of the security agencies.