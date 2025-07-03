Bokaro launches 18-day paddy plantation drive with focus on SRI method

The Bokaro district administration on Thursday launched an 18-day paddy transplantation drive across the district, from July 3 to 20, with a focused push for the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) to improve yields and optimise water use.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha directed all concerned officials to ensure that no cultivable land remains fallow during the ongoing kharif season. Emphasising the benefits of the SRI technique, he said it enables higher productivity with lower water requirements and fewer inputs.

Advertisement

“All Block Development Officers (BDOs) must closely monitor transplantation activities in their respective blocks. Farmers should be trained and encouraged to adopt scientific methods like SRI through awareness campaigns, YouTube videos, and field demonstrations,” the deputy commissioner said.

Advertisement

Jha also underscored the need to promote integrated farming systems, combining crop cultivation with livestock and fishery activities, to boost farmers’ income and ensure agricultural sustainability.

The District Dairy Development Officer was instructed to improve infrastructure for cattle, including clean sheds and proper drainage systems, to support better dairy productivity. “Livestock, too, deserve dignity and hygiene,” he noted.