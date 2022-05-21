Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal will lead ”Team India” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from 23-25 May.

The Indian delegation will include Mansukhlal Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs besides the chief ministers and senior ministers of six states, viz. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana along with senior officials. A number of senior industry leaders including Hari S. Bhartiya, Amit Kalyani, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Ronnie Screwvala, Salil S. Parekh would also be participating in the WEF deliberations.

This event would further help reinforce India’s position as an important and relevant stakeholder in shaping the global narrative, particularly as India assumes the presidency of the G-20 in 2023. The WEF will also be a platform to project India as an attractive investment destination in view of its robust economic growth and stable macroeconomic indicators.

This year coincides with the World Economic Forum’s 50th anniversary and 35 years of the Forum’s collaboration with India which would provide an opportunity for India to showcase its unified presence including the centre and states. To mark 75 years of Independence and ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken the initiative to have a consolidated marquee India presence at the WEF from 22-26 May. Alongside the India Lounge, a state lounge has also been set up.

In line with the government, sessions are being organised at the India Lounge keeping in mind India’s strategic advantage, existing and upcoming incentive architecture, industry investment potential and market opportunity.

The key topics that would be addressed during the sessions include policy and ease of doing business reforms, energy transition, digital economy, opportunities in the National Monetization Pipeline, India as an entrepreneurial destination shaping the unicorn story, growing talents in the digital space and emphasis on innovation and research in the healthcare ecosystem.

Ahead of the Davos visit, Piyush Goyal held a pre-departure briefing session with the entire India delegation. Goyal, will also be visiting the UK on 26-27 May to hold discussions with the UK government and businesses on the progress made in FTA negotiations and the way forward.