Bleeding minor rape victim shooed away by locals in MP town

In yet another shocker from Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl, raped and abandoned to bleed to death, managed to reach a colony for help only to be either ignored or shooed away by the residents.

The disturbing incident was reported from the Badnagar area in the holy city of Ujjain with CCTV footage of the victim pleading with the locals for help in vain.

The girl, covered in a piece of rag barely covering her body, kept wandering in the streets until finally she reached an ashram where a priest came to her help and covered her body with clothes before taking her to a nearby police station suspecting a case of sexual assault.

Advertisement

The police, in turn, took the hapless girl, to the district hospital, where a medical examination confirmed rape. Finding her in a serious medical condition requiring a blood transfusion, some policemen came forward to help and donate blood.

Subsequently, she was referred to an Indore hospital for further treatment, as the doctors said her private parts were badly injured.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said the girl is about 12 years old and the doctors confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted. The officer said the victim was not able to speak coherently, but she seemed to be from Uttar Pradesh.

The SP said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case and assured that culprits would soon be identified and arrested.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the girl was raped by one or more than one person.

Following the incident, the Opposition Congress accused the BJP government in the state of failing to ensure law and order, especially the safety of women and girls.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath called the incident shocking and demanded that the state government should grant Rs 1 crore to the victim and ensure that the culprits are immediately arrested.