Among those who are inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s council of ministers on Wednesday is BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh BL Verma.

BL Verma is also the national vice-president of the party’s OBC Morcha.

Verma, who is also the state vice president of BJP, took over as the chairman of UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation in 2018. He started his political journey as a party worker in Badaun and became a prominent leader among the OBC communities, especially the Lodhis in western UP.

At present, BL Verma holds the post of the chairman of UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (UPSCIDC), on the status of a minister of state.