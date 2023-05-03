BJP’s politics of hatred will never succeed in Punjab: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) politics of hatred will never succeed in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said Opposition parties and their leaders don’t have any actual issues because all they know is politics of hatred.

“Politics of hatred will never succeed in Punjab, Punjabis pray for ‘Sarbat da bhala’. So talk about real issues, why Modi never talks about demonetization, GST and about his capitalist friends. Why is the BJP’s central government not releasing Punjab’s RDF (rural development fund) and GST,” he asked.