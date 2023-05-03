BJP’s politics of hatred will never succeed in Punjab: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) politics of hatred will never succeed in Punjab.
Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said Opposition parties and their leaders don’t have any actual issues because all they know is politics of hatred.
“Politics of hatred will never succeed in Punjab, Punjabis pray for ‘Sarbat da bhala’. So talk about real issues, why Modi never talks about demonetization, GST and about his capitalist friends. Why is the BJP’s central government not releasing Punjab’s RDF (rural development fund) and GST,” he asked.
Kang said whenever there was any allegations of corruption against any AAP MLA or minister our government took transparent and strict action against people involved but BJP welcomed corrupt and criminals to their fold with open arms.
“We even sacked our ministers but BJP didn’t even sack Ajay Mishra Teni whose son murdered farmers in broad daylight,” he said adding the people of Punjab have not forgotten about farm laws or their tough agitation.
Kang said BJP gave MLA tickets to the family of Kuldeep Sengar who was a convicted rapist and murderer, freed the rapists of Bilkis Bano, made Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh president of the country’s wrestling federation and protected him.
Lambasting the Congress, Kang said they have nothing to target the Bhagwant Mann government so they are launching personal attacks. He said former chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi took no action against their corrupt leaders and ministers. “Now we’re finding currency note counting machines from their houses,” he added.
Kang said that Congress and BJP patronage and protect corrupt, criminals and mafia.
“AAP takes action against corruption, in one year, the Mann government took action against hundreds of corrupt politicians and officers,” he said adding AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku will register a big win in the by-poll for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on 10 May.