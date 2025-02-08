BJP’s Parvesh Verma, Tarvinder Marwah, Shikha Rai ‘giant killers’ of Delhi polls

BJP’s Parvesh Verma, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shikha Rai, and Karnail Singh on Saturday emerged as ‘giant killers’ in the Delhi Assembly polls by defeating top AAP leaders.

AAP’s top brass, including party supremo and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and former minister Satyendar Jain, tasted defeat in these polls.

The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed high-voltage campaigns and tri-cornered contests between political parties including the AAP, BJP and Congress.

Kejriwal and Sisodia lost from the New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies respectively, on the day of results of the Delhi Assembly polls which saw the AAP’s rout in the city.

Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, secured a significant victory in Delhi Assembly elections, defeating the AAP chief by 4,089 votes.

After beating Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone.

Tarwinder Singh Marwah was a three-term Congress MLA who switched to BJP and also emerged as a giant killer. He defeated Sisodia by a close margin.

Talking to media persons, Sisodia congratulated Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP and conceded defeat. He asserted that the people have supported him really well and affirmed hope that BJP’s candidate will work for the constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Shikha Rai has won from Greater Kailash Assembly constituency in South Delhi. She has defeated AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj by 3188 votes and won 49594 votes from the constituency.

BJP’s Karnail Singh has won from Shakur Basti Assembly constituency. He has defeated AAP leader Satyendar Jain by 20,998 votes.

In Rajouri Garden, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa managed an easy victory over rival Dhanwati Chandela from the AAP by over 18,000 votes. He had switched loyalties from the Akali Dal to the BJP in 2021. Earlier, he had won the Rajouri Garden seat in 2013 and 2017 on an Akali Dal ticket.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Arvinder Singh Lovely won the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency by a margin of over 12,000 votes and defeated his closest AAP rival Naveen Chaudhary. Having served as Congress Delhi chief, he switched over to BJP before the elections.