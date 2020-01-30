Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a repeat offender, has once again stoked controversy with his latest attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom the BJP Lok Sabha MP has reportedly called a “terrorist” at an election rally in West Delhi last week.

In an emotional Twitter post, Kejriwal on Wednesday said: “I have been working day and night for Delhi in the last five years and sacrificed everything for people’s sake. After getting into politics, I had to face many difficulties to make the lives of the people better. In return, the BJP, today, has labelled me as a terrorist… I am very sad.”

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint with Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer and demanded that an FIR be registered against Parvesh Verma.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer has not forwarded the complaint to the Election Commission.

In a video of the alleged incident, Verma is seen warning the voters that “Shaheen-Bagh type of people will take over streets if Arvind Kejriwal returns to power” adding that this “has happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits”.

“We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men… no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere,” Verma rants and asks, “Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal?”

This is the second time, in a week, Parvesh Verma has made such shocking remarks.

Verma is already under investigation by the Election Commission over his remarks on Shaheen Bagh and his tweets regarding religious places.

Verma had said that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh will be cleared in an hour if the BJP comes to power in Delhi.

Making shocking accusations against the protesters, he further said: “They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters”.

He allegedly said that mosques and graveyards have come up in over 500 government properties in the national capital including hospitals and schools.

“This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

Further speaking to news agency ANI, he said: “…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow…”

Taking cognizance of the alleged breach of model code of conduct, the poll body on Tuesday served a show-cause notice to the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Wednesday also ordered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to remove Verma from its list of star campaigners for the February 8 Delhi Assembly Election, with immediate effect until further notice.