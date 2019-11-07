At a height of more than 11,000 feet, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has opened a new office in Leh, the administrative capital of newly formed Union territory on India, Ladakh. The new party office was inaugurated by the Party General Secretary Arun Singh on Thursday afternoon.

The central ruling party BJP’s new office in Leh is equipped with the modern facilities in order to keep it connected no matter at what height it is stationed. The facilities includes video conferencing, with the aim to connect to the Delhi headquarters whenever required.

There is also an assembly hall built in the premises to accommodate large number of people.

Arun Singh inaugurated the office after performing a puja. The BJP Member of Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, was also present at the inaugration ceremony.

Ladakh was created as an Union Territory after the decision of abrogating Article 370 on August 5 was released. The UT came into effect from October 31 this year.

As per the data, there is a total population of 2,74,289 in Ladakh, which has two districts Leh and Kargil.