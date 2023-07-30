BJP’s NE leaders bank on PM Modi to blunt Oppn’s Manipur tirade

BJP MPs from the Northeastern states on Sunday said that the Manipur issue will not have any impact on other states of the region, adding that people have immense trust and confidence on Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

They said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to restore normalcy in the strife-torn state.

The parliamentarians also slammed the Opposition, led by Congress, accusing it of ‘politicising’ the Manipur issue.

“Manipur situation will not affect other Northeastern states. People of North East have immense trust and confidence in Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, and the government-led by BJP,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP form Assam Pabitra Margherita told IANS.

He said that is an accidental issue which happened in our beautiful land of Manipur.

“BJP government, party and all the stakeholders are trying to make Manipur stable so that peace and harmony prevail in the area. People do know upto what level the government is trying its best,” he said.

Margherita, who is also Political Secretary to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, criticised the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs over their ongoing visit to Manipur.

“I appeal to the Opposition members who have arrived here (in Manipur) to not add fuel to the fire. Do your photoshoot but please don’t create disturbance regarding peace and harmony,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, which was in power in several states of the region for long years, including Manipur, the MP said: “Congress always tried to dominate people (during its regime). They tried to play with bloodshed. But, this government led by the BJP is trying to resolve all problems with mutual understanding peace and harmony. This is the basic difference between them and us.”

BJP Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao told IANS that, “We have seen for long that any communal incident do not affect other NE states. It will not affect other states of the region this time also.”

He said that the Manipur incident is unfortunate for all of us and it is our duty to resolve the Manipur crisis.

“The Government of India under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is trying its level best to resolve the situation,” Gao said.

He said that the matter should be resolved amicably and both Meitei and Kuki have to live peacefully again. “Peace will prevail in Manipur again.”

Gao, who represents the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, also accused the Opposition of taking ‘undue advantage’ on the situation in the Northeastern state.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Queen Oja told IANS that Manipur situation will not affect other Northeastern states.

“But, we are affected. No women like this kind of cruelty which has taken place in Manipur,” said Oja referring to the ghastly incident of two women being stripped, paraded, and sexually assaulted on May 4 in Manipur’s Thoubal district, the video of which had gone viral.

Manipur police have arrested seven persons so far in connection with the horrific incident.

“This is not an issue to do politics. Many such incidents have happened during the Congress rule in Assam. In 2007, an adivasi woman was also harassed in Assam. She was paraded naked in Dispur. She has not got any justice so far. Whether it is with her or the women in Manipur, such things can never be forgiven. They should be given the stringent punishment.”

Referring to Prime Minister’s statement on the beginning of the Monsoon session, the MP said, “Modi government gives justice to everyone.”

Oja also criticised former prime minister Manmohan Singh saying that he never talked about the problems of North East.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the Northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.