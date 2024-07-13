BJP’s main aim is to play with Kejriwal’s life: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “conspiring” to keep Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail as well as play with his health.

Singh, who is AAP MP in Rajya Sabha, also claimed that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight in jail and added that is a sign of serious illness.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “We have been saying from day one that on one hand, BJP’s aim is to harass Arvind Kejriwal, to keep him in jail. On the other hand, the aim of the BJP and the Modi government is to play with Kejriwal’s life. A conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP and its central government to make him suffer from the most serious disease, for an incident to take place with him in jail, to have some serious health problem.”

“When Kejriwal was arrested on 21st March, his weight was 70 kg and today his weight has dropped by 8.5 kg to 61.5 kg. Losing 8.5 kg weight and not knowing the reason for it are symptoms of many serious diseases. If the weight is continuously decreasing and the reason for it is not known, then it is definitely a sign of a serious illness. This is a matter of concern for all of us,” the AAP MP said.

Singh further said, “Since Kejriwal is in jail, it has happened about five times, when his sugar level suddenly fell below 50 at night. We all know that the increase in sugar level can be controlled for once but if a person’s sugar level suddenly falls while sleeping, he can go into a coma.”

“When there was every possibility that he would get relief from the Supreme Court, just before that the CBI made a false case against Kejriwal so that these people could play with his life. They are harassing Kejriwal, but it is a conspiracy of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi that some accident happens to Kejriwal in jail. Therefore, the court should also take cognizance of this,” he said.

The AAP MP said the entire country should know the health condition of Kejriwal and if he is not brought out soon and given proper treatment, then any serious incident can happen to him in jail.