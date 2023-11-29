BJP’s jackboot approach further alienating people of Kashmir: Mehbooba

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the BJP for its “oppressive policy” in Kashmir, and said that the only way to bring lasting peace in J&K was through reconciliation and meaningful engagement that honours the dignity of the people.

Mehbooba was addressing a party workers’ convention at Zainapora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

She asserted that the BJP’s policy of humiliating and suppressing Kashmiris is only adding to the alienation of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

“The only way to bring about lasting peace in J&K is through reconciliation and meaningful engagement that honours the dignity of the people of J&K. The Jackboot approach and attempts to silence the aspiration of people by suppression and muzzling of the people hasn’t worked in the past and is bound to fail now. As is evident, even after almost eight decades of accession, Delhi looks at Kashmiris with suspicion,” Mehbooba said.

She also referred to the recent incident where students were booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for celebrating the win of the Australian cricket team. Mehbooba said that this incident shows that the BJP has even criminalized the spirit of sports when it comes to Kashmir.

“It is ironic that the people who after dismembering J&K celebrated the collective humiliation of the people can’t tolerate Australia’s superior game on the day to be cheered. Wherein young students were booked under draconian UAPA for the act of simply cheering a good game. This is when the country’s Prime Minister himself cheered Australia for its game,” Mehbooba said.

“The era of Mufti Sahab (her father Mufti Sayeed) at the helm of affairs is termed as the golden era because he believed and knew that in J&K development sans peace with dignity won’t make the desired difference. His focus on reconciliation and dialogue led to historic developments in the context of the resolution of problems in J&K that were otherwise seemingly impossible,” Mehbooba added.

Emphasising that the people’s will has to ultimately prevail, Mehbooba urged for unity among the people in their struggle for rights and dignity.