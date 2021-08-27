BJP’s income grew by over 50 % in 2019-20, Cong’s income decreased by 25.69 %

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) income grew by a whopping 50.34 per cent to Rs 3623.28 Crore in 2019-20 even as the Congress’ declared a 25.69 per cent decrease in its income during the same period.

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report based on income tax returns submitted by the national parties to the Election Commission, BJP’s income increased by 50.34 per cent (Rs 1213.20 Crore) from Rs 2410.08 Crore during 2018-19 to Rs 3623.28 Crore during FY 2019-20. The Congress’ income decreased by 25.69 per cent (Rs 235.82 Crore) from Rs 918.03 Crore during 2018-19 to Rs 682.21 Crore during 2019-20.

The report said BJP has shown the highest income (Rs 3623.28 Crore) during 2019-20 amongst the national parties. “This forms 76.15 per cent of the total income of seven national parties during 2019-20,” it said.

Besides the BJP, the seven national parties include Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and National People’s Party (NPEP).

The Congress declared the second-highest income of Rs 682.21 Crore which forms 14.34 per cent of the total income of the seven national parties besides the BJP.

When it comes to expenditure, the ADR report said BJP spent only 45.57 per cent (Rs 1,651.022 Crore) of the total income. Congress’ total income was Rs 682.21 Crore while the party spent Rs 998.158 Crore, which exceeds its income for that year by 46.31 per cent. The AITC declared a total income of Rs 143.676 cr during 2019-20 and spent Rs 107.277 Crore (74.67 per cent) of it.

The report said the highest percentage increase in income was declared by NCP of 68.77 per cent (Rs 34.873 Crore) from Rs 50.71 Crore during 2018-19 to Rs 85.583 Crore during 2019-20.

When it comes to sources of income, the BJP received Rs 3427.775 Crore from donations. The party was followed by Congress (Rs 469.386 Crore) AITC (Rs 108.548 Crore) CPM (Rs 93.017 Crore) and CPI (Rs 3.024 Crore).

Voluntary contributions of Rs 3427.775 Crore were declared by BJP during 2019-20 which forms 94.60 per cent of its total income during the previous fiscal year.

The Congress declared grants, donations and contributions of Rs 469.386 Crore during 2019-20 and the same form the topmost income of the party, contributing 68.80 per cent of its total income.

The AITC, CPM, NCP and CPI declared the highest income from donations or voluntary contributions worth Rs 108.548 Crore, Rs 93.017 Crore, Rs 83.3625 Crore and Rs 3.024 Crore, respectively.

The maximum expenditure for BJP has been towards election or general propaganda which amounted to Rs 1352.928 Crore followed by expenses towards administrative costs, Rs 161.54 Crore.

The Congress spent a maximum of Rs 864.035 Crore on election expenditure followed by expenditure of Rs 99.393 Crore on administrative and general expenses.

Four A national parties – BJP, INC, AITC and NCP – collected 62.92 per cent (Rs 2993.826 Crore) of their total income from donations through Electoral Bonds for 2019-20. BJP received donations through Electoral Bonds worth Rs 2555.0001 Crore, Congress received Rs 317.861 Crore, AITC received Rs 100.4646 Crore and NCP received Rs 20.50 Crore.