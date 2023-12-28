BJP’s ideology is of kings, says Rahul; Cong kickstarts LS polls campaign

In a fresh attack at the ruling BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that the ideology of the saffron party is of “rajao” (kings) and “ghulami” (slavery).

Kickstarting the party’s campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the ‘Hain Taiyar Hum’ rally in Maharahtra’s Nagpur, Gandhi said, “There is a fight between two ideologies going on in the country. People think this is a political fight for power. But, the foundation of this fight is ideology. There are many parties in the (BJP-led) NDA and (Opposition) INDIA alliance, but the fight is between two ideologies.”

The rally was organised by the Congress party on the occasion of the party’s 139th foundation day.

Attacking the BJP, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency said, “The ideology of the BJP is the ideology of ‘rajao’, they do not listen to anyone. In BJP, orders come from above and everyone has to obey.Whereas in Congress, even the voice which comes from the workers, we respect it. Our ideology says that the reins of the country should be in the hands of the people of the country”

Claiming that a BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, met him recently, Gandhi said, “He told me that ‘ghulami’ (slavery) works in BJP. Whatever is said from above, has to be done without thinking.”

“You do not fear anyone. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country,” he said.

The Congress leader also vowed to conduct a nationwide caste census if it comes to power at the Centre.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “If we don’t stop BJP and RSS, the country will go towards destruction, democracy will end.”