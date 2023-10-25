BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia Faces Backlash Over Danish Kaneria Twitter Spat with Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Gaurav Bhatia, a prominent figure in the BJP, has found himself at the center of a social media storm after criticizing former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria. The controversy began when Danish Kaneria took aim at Indian journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani for her comments on the behavior of Indian cricket fans during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, in a statement posted on X, expressed her disappointment and embarrassment as an Indian citizen. She decried the behavior of some cricket fans, stating that it made her feel ashamed. According to her, the conduct of certain fans during World Cup matches displayed a divisive and majoritarian approach, which contradicted the unifying spirit that sports should promote.

In response to Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s remarks, Danish Kaneria advised her to consider relocating to Pakistan if she felt ashamed of being an Indian. He went on to suggest that India did not need individuals with her sentiments and even offered to help sponsor her trip to his homeland.

The situation escalated further when Gaurav Bhatia, the national spokesperson for the BJP, decided to weigh in on the matter. He took issue with Danish Kaneria’s comments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining good relations between countries regardless of religious differences. In a tweet, Bhatia expressed that while Arfa had criticized India, he believed that their relationship should be defined by their love for the nation, rather than the religion they practiced.

However, Gaurav Bhatia’s response triggered a fresh wave of trolling on social media, with many users criticizing him for his comments. The incident highlights the volatile nature of online discussions and how quickly they can spiral into heated debates and trolling.