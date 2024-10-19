BJP would have executed me without judiciary’s protection: AAP leader Jain

After his release from jail, former Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has claimed that “the BJP would have executed me without the judiciary’s protection in this country.”

On Saturday, Jain, along with his family, offered prayers at a Jain temple.

He remarked, “For many years, I have had a rule of consuming food only after visiting the temple. Due to my prolonged imprisonment, I couldn’t come here to pray, but today, I received God’s blessings by visiting the temple.”

Advertisement

He added, “Without the Constitution and the courts, the BJP-led Central government might have had us executed by now.”

Criticizing the BJP, he emphasized that political parties should serve the nation. He stated, “If Arvind Kejriwal is doing good work in Delhi, the BJP should focus on improving themselves instead of hindering him.”

“Many parties have emerged in this country, but when Arvind Kejriwal entered politics, the BJP did not like it. That’s why they’ve tried everything to undermine him and destroy the AAP. We were arrested to discourage educated individuals,” the AAP leader added.

Reflecting on his journey with AAP, Jain said, “I am the only one who, after receiving a ticket from AAP on April 21, 2013, shut down all my businesses within 10 days because I could not serve the people and run my business simultaneously. I gave up everything, including my practice as an architect, to enter politics.”

“The ED has been investigating this alleged money laundering case for seven years, yet the probe is still ongoing. The CBI filed the case on August 24, 2017, and the ED followed a week later. Despite all this time, the investigation continues, as their true goal was to arrest us and keep us in jail rather than to investigate,” said the former Delhi minister.

Addressing the CCTV footage from Tihar Jail, Jain questioned, “The jail has cameras everywhere, so why doesn’t footage of anything else come out? Why is only my footage available? The BJP claimed I was having lavish meals, but all I had were seasonal fruits and vegetables. For an entire year, I didn’t eat anything else. There’s a canteen where anyone can buy food with money, and I have all the bills to prove it.”

“If the BJP is making these claims, why didn’t they release the video earlier? They only started airing it during the Gujarat elections. They never mentioned that I went without food for an entire year, and my weight dropped to 40 kilos. When I was released, doctors feared I might die, yet they never mentioned that,” he concluded.