‘BJP works to suppress, crush, destroy Tribals’ history and culture’: RaGa

Defending the Congress ideology in favour of tribals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lamented that BJP always worked to divide, crush, suppress and destroy the history and culture of tribals.

Gandhi was addressing a rally after laying a foundation stone of a high-level bridge on Baneshwar Dham at a cost of Rs.132 cr in Banswara district by the Gehlot government.

“There is a fight between two ideologies, on the one hand, the ideology of the Congress party, which says that everyone has to be united, everyone has to be respected, everyone’s history, everyone’s culture has to be protected. This is what the Congress party says and BJP, on the other hand, works to divide, crush, suppress, and destroy the history, and culture of the tribals. This fight is going on in India today. We work to unite, they work to divide. We help the weak, they help the biggest elected industrialists”, Gandhi elaborated.

Comparing Modi’s 8 years and Dr Manmohan Singh’s two terms, he said, ” The Congress party and the tribals have a very old relationship, a deep relationship. We protect your history. We do not want to suppress or erase your history, which is your history. When we had a government, UPA government, for you, for tribals, we brought laws to protect your land, forests and water. Historical Act, PESA Act, Land Acquisition Bill. Through these laws, we have protected your wealth, what is produced in the forest, and got its benefit to the tribals”.

Reminding of Modi’s adverse moves of demonetisation, wrong implementation of GST, and three black farmers bill, Gandhi alleged, ” BJP damaged our economy and today the condition is that youth cannot get employment in the country. Brought black laws, brought three laws against the farmers, all the farmers of India stood together and those laws had to be withdrawn. Only two-three industrialists get the benefit of the laws. Whatever belongs to the farmers is snatched from them and two or three selected industrialists get the full benefit”.

Patting on Gehlot’s shoulders in presence of Sachin Pilot who was sharing the dias, Gandhi said Rajasthan government was working for everyone in health, English medium school, infrastructure sector development, and employment generation. Whereas where ever there was a BJP government in the rest of India, “there is work for the elected two-three industrialists. There is no work of education, health, economy, and employment.”

He called upon people saying, “Ye ladayee hai do vichar dharaon ki… bhaiyon and bahano ye hi ladayi hai Congress aur BJP ke beech…Ye ladayee Congress jitegi…jitene wali hai…jeet ke rahegi (This is the fight between two ideologies. Brothers and sisters, this is the fight between Congress and BJP. Congress is going to win it… about to win…will definetly win”.

Gandhi assured he would visit and attend Baneshwar Dham’s annual tribal fair next time, and the new bridge would facilitate their movements during heavy rainy season.

Among others who addressed the rally included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC General Secretary & Incharge Ajay Makan, and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara.