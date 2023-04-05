BJP women members allege police misbehaviour at CM event

Many tribal women office bearers and leaders of the BJP along with the son of the state’s forest minister alleged that police manhandled and stopped them from going on the stage.

The allegation came close on the heels of a function in the Khandwa district where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that several welfare schemes for sisters and daughters are being run in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, Pandhana Janpad President Sumitra Kajle, Pandhana panchayat President Kanchan Tanve, state forest minister’s son Khandwa district panchayat Vice-President Divyaditya Shah and some other women representatives accused the police and security staff of misbehaving and manhandling them.

The leaders also said they were harshly prevented from climbing onto the stage, despite the fact that they were eligible to be on the stage.

State Forest Minister Vijay Shah said the matter has been brought to his notice through personal complaints and some videos. Shah said he has received complaints that the police personnel pushed away some of the aggrieved leaders and even held some others by the collar and threw them off the stage.

The forest minister said he would complain to the chief minister and other senior BJP functionaries about the police personnel’s offensive behavior.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said at the ‘Laadli Behna Mahasammelan’ at Khandwa yesterday that the MP BJP government is operating many schemes for the benefit and empowerment of sisters and daughters.