BJP will win election, says former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, speaking on the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, said on Monday that their preparations for the elections went on throughout the five years and exuded confidence that BJP will win the elections.

“I thank the party president, PM Modi and all the senior leaders, who have given me an opportunity to contest from Rajnandgaon. Our preparations (for election) happen throughout the 5 years. BJP will win the election,” said Raman Singh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for assembly polls in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting for 20 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on November 7.

The remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17 alongside all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

While Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by BJP, Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Mizoram by Mizo National Front (MNF).