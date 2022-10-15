Union Minister and former BJP national President Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh with two-thirds majority.

He said this while addressing the ‘Hatti Aabhar’ rally organized by BJP at Sataun in Sirmaur district. The rally was organised as a thanksgiving for according tribal status to the long pending demand of Hatti community of Trans-Giri area.

Stating that the state will be witness to change in tradition after 50 years, he said, “There will be a new tradition. ‘Ek Baar BJP, baar baar BJP’.”

“We have changed the tradition on the other-side of the mountain (Uttrakhand), where we won with more than two-thirds majority. Same will be replicated in Himachal Pradesh,” claimed Shah.

He said that today he has witnessed the enthusiasm of people of the state in person, which otherwise he had seen on television during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s .

Shah said that the Prime Minister understood the pain of the Hatti community and resolved the 55-year-old demand of the Hatti community in a single stroke by granting tribal status to them.

It was the vision of Prime Minister Modi that led to the accomplishment of the long-pending demand, said Amit Shah

Around 154 panchayats comprising of 359 villages of Sirmaur and 1.60 people and their future generations will get benefit of ST status, he said, adding that the community will get reservation benefits in fields of education, government jobs and politics.

Lauding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur he said that Jai Ram Thakur is a go-getter, who accomplishes the task he has taken at hand. ‘He met me 25 times on the Hatti issue, he added.

Launching an attack on the opposition Congress he blamed them for trying to mislead the people of the area. “Congress tried to create divide by misleading the Scheduled Caste people of the trans-Giri area by stating that they would lose their reservation. I assure you in writing that there will be no change in their status and they will be 100 percent safe,” he assured.

Taking a jibe at Congress he said, “The time of kings and queens and dynasty has gone and now democracy prevails. PM Modi had done away with the tradition.

Modi has even renamed Rajpath as Kartavyapath, in Delhi, he added.

Both the governments headed by PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur are worthy of praise, he asserted and appealed to the people to ensure victory of BJP in all the five Assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district.